Meghan Markle praises her “dear friend” Sophie Trudeau as the First Lady of Canada joins her for her latest “Archetypes” podcast episode Tuesday.

Meghan unveils the roles of “Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom” and explores the judgments behind them in the new release, explaining how she and Sophie have been close for years now after meeting around seven years ago while she was living in Toronto.

Meghan tells listeners how Sophie would send her “little meditations” during her pregnancy and voice notes “of encouragement.”

The Duchess of Sussex shares, “I’ve gone to her over the years for advice.”

She explains how she and Sophie, who is married to Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, enjoyed a pool party with their kids and some pizza floats over the summer at Meghan’s Montecito mansion.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Share Heartwarming Moment In Candid Photo

Meghan recalls, “This wasn’t our day of being the wives and moms, all perfectly quaffed with updos and pearls and demure smiles.

“This was the other version of us both with wild curly hair and swimsuits and loose linen and huge belly laughs. Big cuddles with our little ones, quiet whispers of girl talk on the terrace, giddy like absolute schoolgirls. We were just having so much fun.”

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Insists It Doesn’t Mean She’s ‘Demanding’ Or ‘Difficult’ Just Because She’s ‘Particular’: ‘You’re Allowed To Set A Boundary, You’re Allowed To Be Clear’

Elsewhere in the episode, Meghan speaks about preparing for life in the U.K. before marrying Prince Harry in May 2018.

She says, “That citizenship exam is so hard. I was studying for it [the test] and I remember going: ‘Oh my goodness.’ I would ask my husband: ‘Did you know this? Did you know this?’ And he would say: ‘I had no idea,'” the Daily Mail reports.

It’s not known how far along Meghan got with the process, as she and Harry famously stepped down as senior royals in March 2020 before moving to California, where they now live with their two kids: Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.