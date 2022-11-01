The music world is in shock.

Early Tuesday morning, 28-year-old rapper Takeoff, of the rap trio Migos, was shot and killed at a private party in a bowling alley in Houston.

READ MORE: Quavo Reveals Origins Of Takeoff’s Nickname

A spokesperson for the Houston Police Department confirmed the news to Billboard following early reports of the tragic incident.

Investigators said the shooting began at around 2:35 a.m. at the party, which had about 40 people in attendance.

Police also told local news station KHOU that partygoers began to flee as shots rang out, while Takeoff was shot in either the head or neck and two other victims, as yet unidentified, were also taken to hospital.

TMZ obtained footage, shared widely on social media, which appeared to be from the scene of the shooting, showing fellow Migos bandmate Quavo gathered with others around Takeoff, first trying to move him and then shouting for someone to get help.

The outlet also reported that Takeoff had been playing dice when an altercation broke out, leading to the shooting, though this has not been confirmed.

READ MORE: Quavo Releases Statement As Saweetie Calls Physical Altercation With Rapper In Elevator An ‘Unfortunate Situation’

Prior to the shooting, Takeoff had posted a selfie on social media from the bowling alley.

Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball in 1994, joined his uncle Quavo and first cousin Offset to form Migos in 2008, at first under the group name Polo Club.

After a series of mixtapes, Migos achieved larger success with their 2013 viral hit “Versace”, which was remixed by Drake and reached 99 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 2016, they achieved major success with the No. 1 Hot 100 hit “Bad and Boujee” featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

Last month, Takeoff and Quavo released their first album together as a duo, Only Built for Infinity Links, coming a little over a year after Migos released the final chapter in their trilogy, Culture III.

On social media, fans expressed shock and mourning.

RIP Takeoff. Beyond fucking sad. Feels like every other day we lose one of our brothers. Society continuing to lean on hate and envy. Love those few around you and appreciate life daily. You truly never know when your last day might be! — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) November 1, 2022

rip takeoff 🙏 — Cole Bennett (@_ColeBennett_) November 1, 2022

He was 28. Takeoff, the then-kid who convinced his uncle (Quavo) to start rapping then helped change the flow of rap. The undisputed best rapper in Migos (his uncle told me so himself just a few months ago). What a loss. — Jewel Wicker (@jewelwickershow) November 1, 2022

Senseless killings need to stop. Need to unify. RIP TAKEOFF. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 1, 2022

Rest peacefully Takeoff 😢 — Mula (@youngmoney) November 1, 2022

I send my very deepest condolences to Takeoff’s family and friends. This shouldn’t be your reality. I send my prayers to you all♥️ — CANDIACE (@TherealCANDIACE) November 1, 2022

RIP Takeoff. So undoubtedly influential in rap’s new school. But more importantly, a whole human being who deserved far more life and not this reckless, vile act. My goodness. — brittany packnett cunningham. (@MsPackyetti) November 1, 2022

Just last week Takeoff said this on Drink Champs 🕊💔 pic.twitter.com/gBuCvsMG3B — Sean Baker (@MrSeanBaker) November 1, 2022