Mariah season is officially underway.

The singer kicked off the holiday season on Tuesday by sharing a Halloween-themed video that suddenly morphs into the festive holiday spirit while Carey’s record-breaking song “All I Want for Christmas” plays in the background.

“It’s Time,” she tweeted alongside the video which, in the beginning, sees her dressed in a witch costume, expressing a slightly evil look while riding an exercise bike. Carey then lets out a villainous laugh and is transitioned into a winter wonderland, wearing a festive one-piece Santa suit on top of a reindeer while also singing “It’s time.”

She added the hashtag “#MariahSZN” [“Mariah Season”] to her post, officially marking Nov. 1 as the commencement of the most magical time of the year.

Last year, Carey also declared “It’s time” with a similar video announcement, set to her holiday anthem, which is the best-selling Christmas song of all time.