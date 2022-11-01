Click to share this via email

Kendall Jenner is poking some fun at herself.

On Sunday, the reality star shared video and photos on social media of her Halloween costume, a giant slice of cucumber, in reference to one of her viral moments on “The Kardashians”.

In the episode, which aired in May, Kendall paid a visit to her mom, Kris Jenner, and started making herself a snack by chopping up a cucumber. But it quickly became clear her chopping skills were not up to snuff, as at one point she awkwardly crossed one hand over the other.

“I’m definitely not a good cutter, so don’t zoom in on me. I’m not professional whatsoever,” she said.

In a video shared to TikTok, Kendall poses in the cucumber costume, complete with a fake knife to really make the joke land.

She also shared pics of the costume on Instagram, joking, “I’m giving out fruits and veggies tonight.”

The costume was actually Kendall’s second of Halloween weekend, after her slightly raunchy take on the character Jessie from “Toy Story”.