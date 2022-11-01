Fans are showing their support for “Heartstopper” actor Kit Connor after he claimed he was forced to come out as bisexual.

The 18-year-old has spoken openly in the past about not being a fan of labels, calling out those making assumptions about his sexuality.

He took to Twitter on Monday to post: “Back for a minute. I’m bi. Congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye.”

back for a minute. i’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show. bye — Kit Connor (@kit_connor) October 31, 2022

Connor’s post came after he said he was deleting the “silly silly app” in September.

this is a silly silly app. bit bored of it now, deleting twitter :) — Kit Connor (@kit_connor) September 12, 2022

Connor didn’t go into detail about being forced to come out, but his message came after photos emerged of him holding hands with his “A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow” co-star Maia Reficco in September.

Kit Connor says he is deleting Twitter as fans accuse him of “queerbaiting” after being spotted holding hands with ‘Cuban Girl’s Guide’ co-star Maia Reficco. pic.twitter.com/QNzYXe6feY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 12, 2022

The actor, who plays Nick Nelson in “Heartstopper” alongside Joe Locke’s Charlie Spring, had previously posted back in May:

twitter is so funny man. apparently some people on here know my sexuality better than I do… — Kit Connor (@kit_connor) May 2, 2022

Social media users rallied around Connor after he posted his latest tweet, including “Heartstopper” creator Alice Oseman.

She posted:

I truly don't understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes. I hope all those people are embarrassed as FUCK. Kit you are amazing 💖 — Alice Oseman Updates (@AliceOseman) October 31, 2022

His “Heartstopper” co-star Locke added:

You owe nothing to anyone. I’m so proud of you my friend 💕 — Joe Locke (@joelocke03) November 1, 2022

See more support for Connor below.

I’m so disappointed in this fandom. In three days we bullied one of the shows stars off twitter for absolutely no reason, and now we’ve forced the other star to out himself. HS is the most warm and loving show, but this fandom is extremely toxic. I’m so sad and disappointed. — Alex (@heartstopper987) October 31, 2022

you know you didn’t have to do that right? we love you so much — grace🫶🏻 (@gracelftv) October 31, 2022

HOW can one watch a show like Heartstopper and the take away being that you as a viewer/fan/whatever have the right to know the most private aspects of the actors life? Especially when it comes to this. All love in the world to you Kit ❤️ — lisa ambjorn (@lisaambjorn) November 1, 2022

Kit Connor, the world doesn’t deserve you. Love you my friend ❤️ — Sebastian Croft (@SebastianCroft) November 1, 2022

i love u kit im sorry this has been so disgustingly rough on you. been treated so unfairly. — kizzy edgell (@kizzy_edgell) October 31, 2022