Fans are showing their support for “Heartstopper” actor Kit Connor after he claimed he was forced to come out as bisexual.

The 18-year-old has spoken openly in the past about not being a fan of labels, calling out those making assumptions about his sexuality.

He took to Twitter on Monday to post: “Back for a minute. I’m bi. Congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye.”

Connor’s post came after he said he was deleting the “silly silly app” in September.

Connor didn’t go into detail about being forced to come out, but his message came after photos emerged of him holding hands with his “A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow” co-star Maia Reficco in September.

The actor, who plays Nick Nelson in “Heartstopper” alongside Joe Locke’s Charlie Spring, had previously posted back in May:

Social media users rallied around Connor after he posted his latest tweet, including “Heartstopper” creator Alice Oseman.

She posted:

His “Heartstopper” co-star Locke added:

See more support for Connor below.