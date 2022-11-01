Click to share this via email

It seems like Billie Eilish and her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford are poking fun at their 11-year age gap.

The pair were criticized by social media users this week after dressing as a baby and an old man for Halloween.

Photos of the lovebirds at a Halloween party did the rounds online, showing Eilish, 20, wearing a pink bonnet and teddy bear bib, as well as bunny rabbit slippers.

Rutherford, 31, on the other hand, donned a bald cap with tufts of gray hair on the sides, as well as a matching mustache.

Billie Eilish and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford dressed up together as a baby and an old man for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/6zLT9Z48Ho — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 31, 2022

Eilish posted some Halloween snaps, including one of the pair wearing the controversial costumes:

The duo have already had people talking due to the fact that Rutherford was said to have known Eilish since she was around 15 or 16 years old, TMZ reported.

See some of the response to their outfits below.

this is a bit sick pic.twitter.com/i2pgEFooXi — :/ (@sukidiso) October 31, 2022

They are telling their actual story through their costume. pic.twitter.com/2rTlllPjos — Chinaxom 🇳🇬 (@chukwunaxom) October 31, 2022

Ok so you don’t know the backstory on why this is weird… Context: Jesse has been waiting to date her since she was 15/16 and now that she’s older she’s dating him and now that they have these costumes it’s just 😬 — 🎄SantaMello🎄🜲 (@Marshymello0407) October 31, 2022

The Halloween outfits come after Eilish and Rutherford were seen making out in Studio City last month. They were first spotted out together enjoying a haunted maze at Halloween Horror Nights in L.A.

They were seen again grabbing dinner a few nights later at a vegan restaurant in the city.

Fans have speculated that the couple have been dating at least since August, when they were both spotted at the same movie premiere.