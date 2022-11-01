It seems like Billie Eilish and her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford are poking fun at their 11-year age gap.

The pair were criticized by social media users this week after dressing as a baby and an old man for Halloween.

Photos of the lovebirds at a Halloween party did the rounds online, showing Eilish, 20, wearing a pink bonnet and teddy bear bib, as well as bunny rabbit slippers.

Rutherford, 31, on the other hand, donned a bald cap with tufts of gray hair on the sides, as well as a matching mustache.

Eilish posted some Halloween snaps, including one of the pair wearing the controversial costumes:

The duo have already had people talking due to the fact that Rutherford was said to have known Eilish since she was around 15 or 16 years old, TMZ reported.

See some of the response to their outfits below.

The Halloween outfits come after Eilish and Rutherford were seen making out in Studio City last month. They were first spotted out together enjoying a haunted maze at Halloween Horror Nights in L.A.

They were seen again grabbing dinner a few nights later at a vegan restaurant in the city.

Fans have speculated that the couple have been dating at least since August, when they were both spotted at the same movie premiere.