The music and entertainment industry are mourning the death of Migos rapper Takeoff.

Following the devastating news that the rapper was shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley, tributes from celebs have been pouring in on social media as they remember the 28-year-old Grammy-nominated hip-hop star.

Fellow rapper Gucci Mane, who recently linked up with Takeoff and his bandmate Quavo on the song “Us vs. Them”, shared a photo of his collaborator to Instagram, adding that he is heartbroken over the news.

He also paid his respects on Twitter:

Rapper Ja Rule took to Twitter to commemorate the Atlanta native, then demanded that gun violence “has to STOP.”

Rip Takeoff… this shit has to STOP… sending love to friends and family 🕊🙏🏾 — Ja Rule (@jarule) November 1, 2022

Journalist Jemele Hill also spoke out on her frustration over young Black men getting shot and killed too frequently in a series of tweets:

I was in college when Biggie and ‘Pac were killed and thought there was no way we’d ever experience anything remotely close to that again. Now it’s happening so frequently that you barely have time to recover before someone else killed. RIP Takeoff. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 1, 2022

Here comes another useless conversation about how the real issue is we need to better navigate our lives around gun violence. There are 400 million guns in this country — twice as many as we have people. There is no navigating around that. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 1, 2022

Black people should be allowed to wear expensive things they’ve worked hard to buy, be out late, have petty arguments, without losing their lives. We keep pointing the blame at everything but the people who recklessly pull the trigger. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 1, 2022

Kelly Rowland wrote, “there are no words” on her Instagram Story, adding “Keeping his family in my prayers!!!,” while Lori Harvey said, “this is so heartbreaking” on her Story.

Photo: Instagram/ KellyRowland

Photo: Instagram/ LoriHarvey

While many celebs are left saddened and frustrated over Takeoff’s shocking death, they also paid their respects to the rapper’s life and legacy, including Migos’ influence on hip-hop, since the trio changed the genre with their 2015 debut album Yung Rich Nation.

do y'all not realize these niggas changed the whole cadence of rap when they came out? rip Takeoff. this man has been staying out the way, keeping it minimal, and minding his own buisiness since the beginning. If that's not enough to be left alone, then idk. — FEO (@UglyGod) November 1, 2022

Nawfisde patna gone way to soon… we was just at magic and Kevin hart show together. This beyond unreal. 😞 #gwinnettLegend #take — Bow Wow (@smoss) November 1, 2022

Rest In Peace, @1YoungTakeoff. Healing love to your brothers, family, & friends. 💔 #gonetoosoon — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) November 1, 2022

RIP TAKEOFF. So sad. 😢 — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) November 1, 2022

What is going on…Come on…WTF!!! — DJ Jazzy Jeff the Tutor (@djjazzyjeff215) November 1, 2022

RIP Takeoff 🕊 — Rae Sremmurd (@RaeSremmurd) November 1, 2022

What the fuck??!!!!! — Dr. Love (@questlove) November 1, 2022

Oh man, heart weighed down, god help us https://t.co/lO6C8LZuYN — Flea (@flea333) November 1, 2022

rip takeoff 🙏🏼 — RUSS (@russdiemon) November 1, 2022

Damn takeoff 💔💔💔 — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) November 1, 2022

Rest In Peace Takeoff 🙏🏽 my condolences 💐 to his family and close friends,very dope artist gone too soon. pic.twitter.com/lNqkkNzzAx — Lloydbanks (@Lloydbanks) November 1, 2022

My heart hurts to hear about Take Off. It just doesn’t make sense. Gone too soon 💔 — Ciara (@ciara) November 1, 2022

This is so sad. Wow! 💔💔 over what?? May God cover everyone who is in pain. These senseless acts have got to end. So so sad — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 1, 2022

Photo: Instagram/ HaileyBieber

No hot takes. No profound thoughts. Just sad that another rapper, son, brother, and friend has been killed. God be with all those who feel the loss. #TakeOff #MIGOS — Lecrae (@lecrae) November 1, 2022

Senseless killings need to stop. Need to unify. RIP TAKEOFF. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 1, 2022

I remember @1YoungTakeoff being a very down to earth, cool dude. Cant believe I’m having to say this again about another young black star being killed for no reason, something really has to change in the industry, it’s sickening how easy & often people are dying. RIP Takeoff pic.twitter.com/VBguVkzBJ7 — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) November 1, 2022

our legends are being taken away too soon. a big supporter of Migos. it’s just not good to wake up to news like this. @1YoungTakeoff @QuavoStuntin — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) November 1, 2022

Saddened by the news of losing @1YoungTakeoff. RIP my friend… I will never forget the first day we all met. @Migos Wow gone too soon. #StopTheViolence pic.twitter.com/uyaNHwRjJW — Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) November 1, 2022

Oh my God…rest in peace Takeoff…I can’t believe that..omg… — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) November 1, 2022

wow mane Takeoff? Smh, this is such a sad ass situation. Like it feels so weird today, everything seems numb. This world is such a sick place 🥺💔 — De'arra Taylor (@dearra) November 1, 2022

Rest in Peace Kirshnik “Takeoff” Khari Ball Takeoff’s legacy lives on in Atlanta and across the world Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends pic.twitter.com/27UbMtCLkY — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 1, 2022