The music and entertainment industry are mourning the death of Migos rapper Takeoff.

Following the devastating news that the rapper was shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley, tributes from celebs have been pouring in on social media as they remember the 28-year-old Grammy-nominated hip-hop star.

Fellow rapper Gucci Mane, who recently linked up with Takeoff and his bandmate Quavo on the song “Us vs. Them”, shared a photo of his collaborator to Instagram, adding that he is heartbroken over the news.

He also paid his respects on Twitter:

Rapper Ja Rule took to Twitter to commemorate the Atlanta native, then demanded that gun violence “has to STOP.”

Journalist Jemele Hill also spoke out on her frustration over young Black men getting shot and killed too frequently in a series of tweets:

Kelly Rowland wrote, “there are no words” on her Instagram Story, adding “Keeping his family in my prayers!!!,” while Lori Harvey said, “this is so heartbreaking” on her Story.

While many celebs are left saddened and frustrated over Takeoff’s shocking death, they also paid their respects to the rapper’s life and legacy, including Migos’ influence on hip-hop, since the trio changed the genre with their 2015 debut album Yung Rich Nation. 

