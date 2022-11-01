Click to share this via email

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were said to have spent Halloween together.

The pair, who have been romantically linked since September, attended Circoloco’s bash at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York, Page Six reported.

DiCaprio and Hadid reportedly arrived on a party bus with with the model’s sister Bella, Irina Shayk and art dealer Helly Nahmad.

“Leo wore a [scary] mask most of the night unless he was drinking,” a source told the publication. “The group got bottle service.”

DiCaprio’s mask was allegedly “half monster, half zombie.”

Stella Maxwell and Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton also attended the bash, along with Matt Smith, who was said to have been dressed as a vampire.

DiCaprio is no stranger to attempting to go incognito with a Halloween costume, with Page Six previously reporting he went to a party and was unrecognizable as a “100-year-old man” last year.

Sources told ET in September that DiCaprio and Hadid are “very into each other” and “things are going well between them.”

The actor split with Camila Morrone in August after dating for four years.

Hadid, meanwhile, ended things with her ex-boyfriend and the father of her child, Zayn Malik, in 2021.