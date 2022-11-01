Elon Musk and Stephen King are feuding over Musk’s proposed $20 monthly fee for verified users.

King took to social media this week to lament Musk’s proposal to charge verified Twitter users $20 a month to retain their blue checkmark. King debated the principles of charging verified users and threatened to leave the platform should such a fee be imposed.

$20 a month to keep my blue check? Fuck that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 31, 2022

“$20 a month to keep my blue check?” King tweeted on Monday. “F**k that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron.”

“We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot entirely rely on advertisers. How about $8?” Musk replied on Tuesday. “I will explain the rationale in longer form before this is implemented. It is the only way to defeat the bots and trolls.”

I will explain the rationale in longer form before this is implemented. It is the only way to defeat the bots & trolls. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Joel M. Petlin, a verified Twitter user and superintendent, pointed out the humour in watching Musk (worth approximately $200 billion) and King (worth reportedly $500 million) squabble over a difference of $12.

Only on Twitter can we watch a man worth $200 billion negotiate with a man worth $500 million about saving $12 a month. pic.twitter.com/pttRSHvTtc — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) November 1, 2022

Those opposing Musk have pointed out how verification supports the integrity of information on the platform. A blue checkmark helps users easily determine if the information being presented to them is from a verified source.

Musk recently acquired Twitter for $44 billion.