Canadians can be on the lookout for Nicolas Cage.

Last week, the actor was spotted on the streets of Toronto on the set of an upcoming movie, the comedy “Dream Scenario”.

Cage was also sporting a very different look for the shoot, with a beard, large glasses and large bald spot.

He was also dressed up in a warm coat for the chilly weather on the Etobicoke set.

Nicolas Cage spotted filming upcoming comedy “Dream Scenario” in Toronto. — Photo: TheImageDirect.com

Written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, the A24-produced comedy will also star Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera, Tim Meadows and Dylan Baker.

Details about the movie are being kept under wraps.

Along with “Dream Scenario”, Cage has plenty of work on his plate. Earlier this year, he filmed the upcoming blockbuster “Renfield”, in which he’s playing Dracula.

He is also set to appear in the upcoming films “Sympathy for the Devil”, “Sand and Stones”, “The Retirement Plan” and “The Old Way”.

Cage was also at TIFF this year for the premiere of his western “Butcher’s Crossing”.