Kanye West’s bank account has certainly seen better days, and some fans are apparently trying to help him out, starting a GoFundMe campaign to make the disgraced rapper a billionaire again.

AllHipHop reports that supporters have launched several pages aimed at replenishing West’s funds after his net worth took a big hit last week when Adidas, along with several other brands, cut ties with him. One in particular stated its intention bluntly with the title “Make Kanye West a Billionaire Again.” That one was yanked by GoFundMe after raising just five dollars, but a few other pages still remain.

Forbes reported last week that Kanye was “no longer a billionaire” after his net worth sank to about $500 million in light of Adidas dropping him for making antisemitic remarks on social media.

READ MORE: Adidas Ends Partnership With Kanye West Over Antisemitic Remarks

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said in a statement. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

Shortly after being dropped, West took to Instagram to claim he’s lost a significant amount of money over the controversy.

In one post, addressed to talent agent Ari Emmanuel, West said, “I LOST 2 BILLION DOLLARS IN ONE DAY.”

“THE MONEY IS NOT WHO I AM,” he claimed further down in the post.

Ye has been embroiled in controversy the last few weeks after making antisemitic remarks and claiming fentanyl played a part in the death of George Floyd, despite his death already being ruled a homicide. CNN reported last week that West has often shared his “admiration” for Adolf Hitler, according to several sources who were once close to the rapper.

READ MORE: Skechers Issues Statement After Kanye West’s ‘Unannounced’ Visit To Head Office, Has ‘No Intention’ Of Working With Him

Along with Adidas, several other companies have since distanced themselves from Ye, including Balenciaga, The Gap, Foot Locker, and CAA.

This isn’t the first time fans have attempted to bail out West. A fan previously started a GoFundMe page to raise $53 million for the rapper in 2016 after he claimed he was in debt for that amount, according to Newsweek.