Chadwick Boseman’s widow Simone Ledwick Boseman is opening up about her late husband’s legacy.

She spoke about her relationship with Boseman during an interview with Whoopi Goldberg on “Good Morning America“.

“I can’t believe that I was so lucky, I can’t believe that I got to love this person,” she told the host through tears. “And I also got him to love me too. Sure, he was an actor and that was — there was a lot of fun stuff that we got to do. But he was an artist.”

Simone went on to speak to Boseman’s character and how happy she was to be by his side.

“He was an artist, and he was a leader and he was a king. And that I got to be by his side for that — that he chose me to be by his side for that is just — it’s the greatest blessing,” she continued. “Even with the pain of his loss, now I still get to have this beautiful spirit relationship with him. And that, while it’s difficult to accept, is also beautiful because he’s an ancestor now. He is and he is never leaving me.”

The two first met at a James Brown tribute concert while she was working at the Hollywood Bowl. The two were entirely professional, but one moment clued Simone into the actor’s interest in her.

“We were on the side of the stage at a certain point, and I guess he didn’t know if I was really catching his hints. And he just kinda randomly just bent down and untied one of my shoelaces … as a little joke,” she said with a laugh. “And I said, ‘Oh, OK, so this is flirting, this is him flirting with me.’ And then he got back down and said, ‘Oh, I’m sorry.’ He got back down, and he retied my shoelace.”

Simone realized pretty early on that Boseman was the one for her.

“He did not go into anything with his eyes closed. And I knew that I could follow him off the edge of a cliff because he’s got a plan, you know?” she explained. “I think when I really realized that, it was like, ‘OK. This is it. We’re not going anywhere. I’m in it. He’s in it,'”

The “Black Panther” actor died in 2020, after privately fighting a battle with stage III colon cancer since his diagnosis in 2016. At that time, they had been together for two years.

“I think that the hardest thing was wondering if he was going to have enough time to do all the work that he wanted to do, because he was very clear on what he needed to do,” she said. “I can only imagine — ’cause I can’t speak for him — but just trying to get everything done, just trying to get as much as he could. He knew how many people depended on him for his advice — he was the person everybody went to, and I’m sure that was exhausting for him.”

As the couple thought about the future, and what to do with his limited time, they had to think about what sort of legacy Boseman would leave behind.

“We don’t have any children,” she said. “And we were really faced with this question of, you know, legacy — and how we continue to build on his ideas and his ideals and the uplifting of the community.”

To that end, Simone was continuing their work on a foundation they founded to support the arts and children.

“This is not something that gets thrown together overnight,” she said. “Chad is such a big person. There are so many elements to him as an artist. And these are all ideals that we want to be reflected in the work of the foundation. But when we start running, it will not be a secret.”

On a personal level, however, Simone was still mourning her husband and learning how to live with the loss in her life.

“Some days I’m doing worse than I’m really willing to acknowledge. And other days I’m doing better than I feel comfortable admitting,” she concluded.