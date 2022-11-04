Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Drake, Selena Gomez & Tate McRae all drop new music on this New Music Friday

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – November 4th, 2022

Selena Gomez – “My Mind And Me”

Drake & 21 Savage – “Major Distribution”, plus Her Loss (ALBUM)

Tiesto and Tate McRae – “10:35”

Avril Lavigne and YUNGBLUD – “I’m A Mess”

P!nk – “Never Gonna Not Dance Again”

Backstreet Boys – “Last Christmas”

Lindsay Lohan – “Jingle Bell Rock”

Johnny Orlando – “If He Wanted To He Would”

Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include The Reklaws – “People Don’t Talk About”, Olivia O’Brien – “Never Be The One”, Malibu Barbie – “Badonthebeat”, Fuego and Fred De Palma – “Night Sky”, SG Lewis – “Lifetime”, Years & Years – “100% Pure Love”, Zach Zoya “Come By Here” + “Birthday Sex”, Macklemore and Nle Choppa – “Faithful”,

Keep On Your Radar:

Louis Tomlinson – Faith In The Future (ALBUM)

Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson announces his new album, Faith In The Future, set for release on November 11, 2022.

Nickelback – Get Rollin’ (ALBUM)Nickelback’s new album Get Rollin’ drops November 18, 2022.

Nickelback’s new album Get Rollin’ drops November 18, 2022.

Sam Smith – Gloria (ALBUM)

Sam Smith’s new album GLORIA is set for release on January 27, 2023.

Ava Max – Diamonds & Dancefloors (ALBUM)

Ava Max’s Diamonds & Dancefloors comes out on January 27, 2023. It will include the hit single “Maybe You’re The Problem”.

Ellie Goulding – Higher Than Heaven (ALBUM)

Ellie Goulding makes her return with her new album Higher Than Heaven out on Feb 3, 2023.