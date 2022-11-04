It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.
New Music Friday – November 4th, 2022
Selena Gomez – “My Mind And Me”
Drake & 21 Savage – “Major Distribution”, plus Her Loss (ALBUM)
Tiesto and Tate McRae – “10:35”
Avril Lavigne and YUNGBLUD – “I’m A Mess”
P!nk – “Never Gonna Not Dance Again”
Backstreet Boys – “Last Christmas”
Lindsay Lohan – “Jingle Bell Rock”
Johnny Orlando – “If He Wanted To He Would”
Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include The Reklaws – “People Don’t Talk About”, Olivia O’Brien – “Never Be The One”, Malibu Barbie – “Badonthebeat”, Fuego and Fred De Palma – “Night Sky”, SG Lewis – “Lifetime”, Years & Years – “100% Pure Love”, Zach Zoya “Come By Here” + “Birthday Sex”, Macklemore and Nle Choppa – “Faithful”,
Keep On Your Radar:
Louis Tomlinson – Faith In The Future (ALBUM)
Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson announces his new album, Faith In The Future, set for release on November 11, 2022.
Nickelback – Get Rollin’ (ALBUM)Nickelback’s new album Get Rollin’ drops November 18, 2022.
Nickelback’s new album Get Rollin’ drops November 18, 2022.
Sam Smith – Gloria (ALBUM)
Sam Smith’s new album GLORIA is set for release on January 27, 2023.
Ava Max – Diamonds & Dancefloors (ALBUM)
Ava Max’s Diamonds & Dancefloors comes out on January 27, 2023. It will include the hit single “Maybe You’re The Problem”.
Ellie Goulding – Higher Than Heaven (ALBUM)
Ellie Goulding makes her return with her new album Higher Than Heaven out on Feb 3, 2023.