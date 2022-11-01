“Enchanted” fans are getting a longer look at the new sequel.

On Tuesday, Disney+ dropped a new trailer for “Disenchanted”, with star Amy Adams returning as Giselle, along with Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Idina Menzel and newcomer Maya Rudolph.

“It has been more than ten years since Giselle (Adams) and Robert (Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life,” the official synopsis begins.

“Unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever,” it continues. “Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.”

The original “Enchanted” was released in 2007, earning three Oscar nominations for Best Original Song.

“Hairspray” director Adam Shankman is at the helm on the sequel, from a screenplay by Brigitte Hales and a story by J. David Stem & David N. Weiss, and Richard LaGravenese.

Composer Alan Menken returns to write the music for the film’s new original songs, along with lyricist Stephen Schwartz.

“Disenchanted” will be streaming Nov. 18.