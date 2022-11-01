Will (Matthew Morrison) visits McKinley High in the "Transitioning" episode of "Glee"

Gleeks could have seen Matthew Morrison’s character, Will Schuester, otherwise known as Mr. Schue, portrayed by a completely different well-known actor and singer.

During the first episode of the “Glee”–recap podcast “And That’s What You REALLY Missed”, hosted by the show’s former stars and New Directions members Kevin McHale (Artie Abrams) and Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina Cohen-Chang), shocking revelations about what could have been for the beloved musical comedy-drama series were made.

While speaking with guest Ryan Murphy, the “Glee” creator revealed that the original pilot script, penned by Ian Brennan, was a lot darker and creepier than the episode that appeared on fans’ television screens back in March 2015 when the first episode aired.

“Mr. Schue, I believe, was a crystal-meth addict in Ian’s script,” Murphy shared. “The NC-17 version of show choir with a weird protagonist who was unraveling.

“I just need something optimistic,” he said of the re-written, less dark pilot script.

Then, the acclaimed television writer, director and producer dropped another bombshell.

“That pilot was written for Justin Timberlake… Mr. Schue was written for Justin,” he revealed before part one of the episode got cut off.

Fans could have seen the “SexyBack” singer show off his impressive dance moves to some of Mr. Schue’s performances like “Gold Digger”, “Ice Ice Baby” and “Blurred Lines”.

While many fans think Murphy’s revelation “makes sense,” easily pointing out the resemblance between Morrison and Timberlake, others questioned how the McKinley High School teacher and glee club director wasn’t already a drug addict, noting that the character appeared to be “on something.”

Gleeks reacted to Murphy’s revelations on Twitter:

