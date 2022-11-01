Click to share this via email

Margot Robbie doesn’t do anything by halves.

The actress admits she loves to push herself in film roles as she chats to WSJ. Magazine for their November Innovator’s Issue.

“I’m a masochist,” she insists, according to People, adding that she “can always find a fifth gear.”

Robbie, who is the publication’s Entertainment Innovator recipient for 2022, also talks about teaming up with Josey McNamara, Sophia Kerr and her now-husband Tom Ackerley to create the LuckyChap Entertainment production company back in 2014.

The company has produced movies such as “I, Tonya”, in which Robbie played Tonya Harding, and the upcoming “Barbie” flick, starring her and Ryan Gosling.

Keeping tight-lipped about the eagerly anticipated film, Robbie tells the mag: “That’s why ‘I, Tonya’ intrigued us so much — because people had such an immediate and strong reaction to the name ‘Tonya Harding’.

“It’s kind of amazing to begin at a place like that,” she adds.

Elsewhere in the chat, Robbie talks about her upcoming film “Babylon”, admitting: “I’ve never worked that hard in my life. [I was] shattered by the end of that job.”