Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the Opening Ceremony during the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague, The Netherlands - 16 Apr 2022

Meghan Markle is a proud mother.

Speaking on the latest episode of her “Archetypes” podcast, she chatted with American actress Pamela Adlon about the struggles of motherhood.

“Lili has just started walking,” shared the mother of two. “She’s a year and a couple of months old. Archie is just three years old — so yeah, I’m in the thick of it, toddling.”

Adlon spoke about how she felt out of place with other moms, which Markle empathized with. She described her own family’s “morning rush” and how important it was to her.

“So the morning rush I’m sure it’ll only get more chaotic as they get older,” she explained. “But for me, it’s, you know, both monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs, then a half hour later Archie’s up.”

The duchess continued, “I start doing his lunchbox right before he’s up while I have her, getting her a little nibble, my husband’s helping me get him downstairs.”

She emphasized how important it was for her to take care of her family.

“I make breakfast for all three of them. It’s very important to me. I love doing it. For me it just feels like the greatest way to start the morning,” she added.

In fact, taking care of her family extended to taking care of the family pets personally.

“I like to feed all three of the dogs — because we just got another dog — and then it’s get Archie out the door for school and, you know, but it does, it feels like a whirlwind,” she continued.

The comments come after the 41-year-old previously shared her other concerns and hopes for her growing daughter’s future.

“I want my Lili to want to be educated, and want to be smart, and to pride herself on those things,” she shared on a previous episode, hoping her daughter wouldn’t be valued for her looks.