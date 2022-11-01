This Christmas, the Backstreet Boys are bringing new life to a classic.

On Tuesday, the iconic boy band debuted the official music video for their cover of Wham!’s “Last Christmas”, from their new holiday album A Very Backstreet Christmas.

The video gives fans a look behind the scenes at the recording and creation of the album, including posing for promo photos and goofing off in the studio.

The single and album were released earlier this fall, debuting atop the Billboard Top Holiday Albums chart, and in the top 20 of the Billboard 200 albums chart.

A Very Backstreet Christmas is the boy band’s first ever Christmas album, and features new takes on a many holiday classics, including “White Christmas”, “O Holy Night” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”.

The Backstreet Boys will also be starring in their very own TV special, “A Very Backstreet Holiday”, airing Dec. 14.