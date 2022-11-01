Natasha Lyonne will be expanding her talents into a whole new area when she makes her debut hosting this year’s annual CFDA Fashion Awards.

Held by the Council of Fashion Designers of America in partnership with Amazon Fashion, the annual award gala celebrates the year’s best and brightest in American fashion.

Lyonne, who will soon be seen starring in upcoming Peacock series “Poker Face”, will be joined by a who’s who of celebrity presenters.

“In addition to being a greatly gifted actor, writer, producer, and director, Natasha is a native New Yorker who plays a pivotal role in the culture of New York and its artistry,” said CFDA CEO Steven Kolb in a statement . ”We love Natasha’s irreverent style and wit and are so excited that she agreed to host the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards.”

This year’s celebrity presenters include Bradley Cooper, who will give this year’s Fashion Icon award to rocker Lenny Kravitz.

In addition, Christina Ricci will present the American Womenswear Designer of the Year award, Trevor Noah will announce the American Menswear Designer of the Year award, and the American Accessory Designer of the Year will be presented by Joel Kim Booster. Keke Palmer will reveal the American Emerging Designer of the Year winner.

Amy Schumer will present SKIMS with the Innovation Award presented by Amazon, with the award to be accepted by Kim Kardashian, Jens Grede and Emma Grede.

Other presenters include former “Scandal” star Kerry Washington, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, model Bella Hadid and fashion designer Stan Herman.

The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards will take place Monday, Nov. 7, at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani in Manhattan.