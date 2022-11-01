Click to share this via email

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) released the nominations for the inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards and Netflix’s programming is leading the pack.

The ceremony is set to take place at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. and is a separate standalone show to the annual Emmy Awards. This is the first expansions of the awards show since the Sports and News & Documentary Emmys were launched in 1979.

The move comes as the industry sees an unprecedented growth in the children’s entertainment division, with a 23% increase in related programming the past two years.

“Putting a spotlight on children’s & family programming after years of unparalleled growth in content quality and quantity in this space is an exciting moment for the television industry,” said Adam Sharp, President and CEO of NATAS, in a press statement. “These programs entertain, inform and educate family members of all ages, and NATAS is proud to mark this milestone event and give these creators the stage they deserve.”

Netflix currently leads the nominations with a massive 83 nods for shows like “Heartstopper” and “The Baby-Sitters Club”.

See the full list of nominees below:

OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL SERIES

“Helpsters” (Apple TV+)

“The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Game Edition” (HBO Max)

“Sesame Street” (HBO Max)

“Tab Time” (YouTube Originals)

“Waffles + Mochi” (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING SERIES

“The Astronauts” (Nickelodeon)

“The Baby-Sitters Club” (Netflix)

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” (Apple TV+)

“Raising Dion” (Netflix)

“Secrets of Sulphur Springs” (Disney Channel)

OUTSTANDING YOUNG TEEN SERIES

“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” (Disney+)

“First Day” (Hulu)

“Heartstopper”(Netflix)

“High School Musical: The Musical – The Series” (Disney Channel)

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING FICTION SPECIAL

“Better Nate Than Ever” (Disney+)

“Muppets Haunted Mansion” (Disney+)

“See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special” (HBO Max)

“Sneakerella” (Disney+)

“Spin” (Disney Channel)

“Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast” (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING NON-FICTION PROGRAM

“Hi I’m Sevy” (Magnolia Network)

“Kids Baking Championship” (Food Network)

“Nick News” (Nickelodeon)

“Sesame Street in Communities: Talking About Race” (YouTube.com)

“Who Are You, Charlie Brown?” (Apple TV+)

OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL ANIMATED SERIES

“Ada Twist, Scientist” (Netflix)

“Molly of Denali” (PBS)

“Octonauts: Above & Beyond” (Netflix)

“Santiago of the Seas” (Nickelodeon)

“Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum” (PBS)

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED SERIES

“City of Ghosts” (Netflix)

“The Cuphead Show!” (Netflix)

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” (Disney+)

“Star Trek: Prodigy” (Paramount+)

“A Tale Dark & Grimm” (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS ANIMATED PROGRAM

“El Deafo” (Apple TV+)

“Hilda and the Mountain King” (Netflix)

“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Maya and the Three” (Netflix)

“Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans” (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM PROGRAM

“Ciao Alberto” (Disney+)

“Little Bird” (Vimeo)

“Rhymes through Times” (Noggin)

“Sesame Street in Communities – Explaining Race | #ComingTogether” (YouTube.com)

“We the People” (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE MEDIA

“Cat Burglar” (Netflix)

“In Space with Markiplier” (YouTube Originals)

“Madrid Noir” (Oculus TV)

“Namoo” (Baobab Studios)

“Paper Birds” (Oculus TV)

OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

CHOOSE KINDNESS Campaign (ABC)

“Dragons: The Nine Realms” (Hulu and Peacock)

“Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” (Netflix)

“Maya and the Three” (Netflix)

“My Squishy Little Dumplings” (Nickelodeon)

PBS KIDS: “You Taught Me” Brand Campaign (PBS)

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson, “Heartstopper” (Netflix)

Loretta Devine as M’Dear, “Family Reunion” (Netflix)

Mark Feuerstein as Watson Brewer, “The Baby-Sitters Club” (Netflix)

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring, “Heartstopper” (Netflix)

Alicia Silverstone as Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, “The Baby-Sitters Club” (Netflix)

Rueby Wood as Nate, “Better Nate Than Ever” (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Adeel Akhtar as Aditya Singh, “Sweet Tooth” (Netflix)

Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd, “Sweet Tooth” (Netflix)

Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, “Heartstopper” (Netflix)

William Gao as Tao Xu, “Heartstopper” (Netflix)

Lisa Kudrow as Aunt Heidi, “Better Nate Than Ever” (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Malia Baker as Mary Anne Spier, “The Baby-Sitters Club” (Netflix)

Quinn Copeland as Izzy, “Punky Brewster” (Peacock)

Sammi Haney as Esperanza, “Raising Dion” (Netflix)

Momona Tamada as Claudia Kishi, “The Baby-Sitters Club” (Netflix)

Ja’Siah Young as Dion Warren, “Raising Dion” (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMANCE IN PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Olivia Colman as Sarah Nelson, “Heartstopper” (Netflix)

Chris Diamontopoulos as Owen Quinn, “Ghostwriter” (Apple TV+)

Sharon Lawrence as Susan, “Punky Brewster” (Peacock)

Randall Park as Dr. Choi, “Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.” (Disney+)

Gina Rodriguez as Grown-Up Elena, “Diary of a Future President” (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

David Errigo Jr. as Dudley, “Ridley Jones” (Netflix)

Eden Espinosa as The Queen of Hearts, “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery” (Disney Junior)

Michael Luwoye as Wavey Jones, “Baby Shark’s Big Show!” (Nickelodeon)

Daniel Ross as Donald Duck, “Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas” (Disney Junior)

Sherri Shepherd as Queen Fastine, “Blaze and the Monster Machines” (Nickelodeon)

OUTSTANDING VOICE PERFORMANCE IN AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny, Marvin the Martian, Daffy Duck, Tweety, “Looney Tunes Cartoons” (HBO/HBO Max)

Grey Delisle as Lola, Lana, Lily, Meryl, Cheryl, Scoots, Mopes & Mrs. Bernardo, “The Loud House” (Nickelodeon)

Mark Hamill as Skeletor, “Masters of the Universe: Revelation” (Netflix)

Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants, “SpongeBob SquarePants” (Nickelodeon)

Frank Welker as Himself, Fred and Scooby, “Scooby-Doo And Guess Who?” (Cartoon Network)

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER VOICE PERFORMER IN AN ANIMATED OR PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Asher Bishop as Lincoln Loud, “The Loud House” (Nickelodeon)

Tucker Chandler as Alex, “Madagascar: A Little Wild” (Hulu and Peacock)

Kyrie McAlpin as Emma, “Doug Unplugs” (Apple TV+)

Amir O’Neil as Marty, “Madagascar: A Little Wild” (Hulu and Peacock)

Andy Walken as Young Durpleton, “Centaurworld” (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING HOST

Tabitha Brown, “Tab Time” (YouTube Originals)

Recker Eans, Dylan Gilmer, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Olivia Perez, “The Kids Tonight Show” (Peacock)

Dame Helen Mirren, “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses” (Cartoon Network I TBS)

Jack McBrayer, “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” (Apple TV+)

Coyote Peterson, “Coyote Peterson’s Wild Field Trip” (YouTube Originals)

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIVE ACTION PRESCHOOL OR CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

“The Baby-Sitters Club” (Netflix)

“See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special” (HBO Max)

“Sesame Street” (HBO Max)

“Waffles + Mochi” (Netflix)

“Who Are You, Charlie Brown?” (Apple TV+)

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

“Better Nate Than Ever” (Disney+)

“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” (Disney+)

“Heartstopper” (Netflix)

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” (Disney+)

“Sweet Tooth” (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Ada Twist, Scientist” (Netflix)

“Alma’s Way” (PBS)

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” (PBS)

“Molly of Denali” (PBS)

“Muppet Babies” (Disney Junior)

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Amphibia” (Disney Channel)

“City of Ghosts” (Netflix)

“Dug Days” (Disney+)

“Karma’s World” (Netflix)

“Maya and the Three” (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM

“The Baby-Sitters Club” (Netflix)

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” (Disney+)

“Sneakerella” (Disney+)

“Spin” (Disney Channel)

“Sweet Tooth” (Netflix)

“Who Are You, Charlie Brown?” (Apple TV+)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM

“Raven’s Home” (Disney+)

“The Quest” (Disney+)

“Sesame Street” (HBO Max)

“Top Chef Family Style” (Peacock)

“Zero Chill” (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Ada Twist, Scientist” (Netflix)

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” (PBS)

“Go! Go! Cory Carson” (Netflix)

“Muppet Babies” (Disney Junior)

“Stillwater” (Apple TV+)

“Storybots: Learn to Read” (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Arlo the Alligator Boy” (Netflix)

“Carmen Sandiego” (Netflix)

“Ciao Alberto” (Disney+)

“City of Ghosts” (Netflix)

“Dug Days” (Disney+)

“Hilda and the Mountain King” (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING VOICE DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED SERIES

“Amphibia” (Disney Channel)

“Centaurworld” (Netflix)

“Hilda and the Mountain King” (Netflix)

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” (Disney+)

“Summer Camp Island” (HBO/HBO Max)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

“Better Nate Than Ever” (Disney+)

“The J Team” (Paramount+)

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” (Disney+)

“Ruby and the Well” (BYUtv)

“Sneakerella” (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Cat Burglar” (Netflix)

“Looney Tunes Cartoons” (HBO/HBO Max)

“Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), with Love” (Apple TV+)

“The Tom & Jerry Show” (Boomerang)

“The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse” (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG

“Friends with a Penguin”: “Sesame Street” (HBO Max)

“If You Have a Dream”: “Fancy Nancy” (Disney Junior)

“In Your Shoes”: “Sneakerella” (Disney+)

“It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown”: “It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown” (Apple TV+)

“Kicks”: “Sneakerella” (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

“Donkey Hodie” (PBS)

“Endlings” (Hulu)

“Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses” (Cartoon Network I TBS)

“High School Musical: The Musical – The Series” (Disney Channel)

“Sesame Street” (HBO Max)

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIVE ACTION SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM

“Better Nate Than Ever” (Disney+)

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” (Apple TV+)

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” (Disney+)

“Sneakerella” (Disney+)

“Waffles + Mochi” (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIVE ACTION MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM

“Bunk’d” (Disney Channel)

“Family Reunion” (Netflix)

“Just Roll With It” (Disney Channel)

“Punky Brewster” (Peacock)

“Raven’s Home” (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” (Apple TV+)

“Sneakerella” (Disney+)

“Sweet Tooth” (Netflix)

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” (Disney+)

“Who Are You, Charlie Brown?” (Apple TV+)

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM

“Making Fun” (Netflix)

“The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Game Edition” (HBO Max)

“Sesame Street” (HBO Max)

“The Quest” (Disney+)

“Top Chef Family Style” (Peacock)

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Beepers” (Cartoon Network)

“Go! Go! Cory Carson” (Netflix)

“Octonauts & the Ring of Fire” (Netflix)

“Stillwater” (Apple TV+)

“Trash Truck” (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Ciao Alberto” (Disney+)

“Dug Days” (Disney+)

“Maya and the Three” (Netflix)

“Monsters at Work” (Disney+)

“Olaf Presents” (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

“The Astronauts” (Nickelodeon)

“Raising Dion” (Netflix)

“Scaredy Cats” (Netflix)

“Sweet Tooth” (Netflix)

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

“City of Ghosts” (Netflix)

“Go! Go! Cory Carson” (Netflix)

“Mecha Builders” (HBO Max)

“Octonauts & the Ring of Fire” (Netflix)

“Octonauts: Above & Beyond” (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Ciao Alberto” (Disney+)

“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales” (Disney+)

“Maya and the Three” (Netflix)

“Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans” (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

“Endlings” (Hulu)

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” (Disney+)

“Raising Dion” (Netflix)

“Sweet Tooth” (Netflix)

“Waffles + Mochi” (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHICS

“Big Nate” (Paramount+)

“The Ghost and Molly McGee” (Disney Channel)

“Green Eggs and Ham” (Netflix)

“Hilda and the Mountain King” (Netflix)

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

“Better Nate Than Ever” (Disney+)

“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” (Disney+)

“Heartstopper” (Netflix)

“Muppets Haunted Mansion” (Disney+)

“Sweet Tooth” (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Big Nate” (Paramount+)

“Centaurworld” (Netflix)

“Go! Go! Cory Carson” (Netflix)

“Monsters at Work” (Disney+)

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

“The Barbarian and the Troll” (Nickelodeon)

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” (Apple TV+)

“Muppets Haunted Mansion” (Disney+)

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” (Disney+)

“Sneakerella” (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

“High School Musical: The Musical – The Series” (Disney Channel)

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” (Disney+)

“Odd Squad” (PBS)

“Raven’s Home” (Disney Channel)

“Sneakerella” (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“The Baby-Sitters Club” (Netflix)

“The Canterville Ghost” (BYUtv)

“The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder” (Paramount+)

“Heartstopper” (Netflix)

“High School Musical: The Musical – The Series” (Disney Channel)

“Sneakerella” (Disney+)

“Warped!” (Nickelodeon)

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, HAIR AND MAKEUP

“Danger Force” (Nickelodeon)

“Muppets Haunted Mansion” (Disney+)

“Odd Squad” (PBS)

“The Quest” (Disney+)

“Sweet Tooth” (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

“Better Nate Than Ever” (Disney+)

“The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder” (Paramount+)

“High School Musical: The Musical – The Series” (Disney Channel)

“The J Team” (Paramount+)

“Siwas Dance Pop Revolution” (Peacock)

“Sneakerella” (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION

“Danger Force” (Nickelodeon)

“Endlings” (Hulu)

“The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder” (Paramount+)

“Raising Dion” (Netflix)

“Side Hustle” (Nickelodeon)

The first Children’s and Family Emmy Awards will take place on Dec. 10 and 11.