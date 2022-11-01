Jimmy Fallon is continuing a “Tonight Show” tradition, and he’s enlisted country music superstar Dolly Parton to do it.

On the Monday, Oct. 31 edition of the late-night show, Fallon announced that he and Parton would be releasing a new holiday single that would “keep that tradition going” after he teamed up with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion for last year’s single, “It Was a… (Masked Christmas)”.

Fallon’s new collab with Parton has been titled “Almost Too Early for Christmas”, and Fallon explained the message behind the song.

“People have that debate after Thanksgiving, they have that debate where they go, ‘Oh, can we listen to holiday music? Can we listen to Christmas music? Is it too early? Can we put on Mariah Carey now?’ I say, ‘Yeah, if it’s good, you should,'” Fallon told viewers.

“So I thought it would be kind of fun if I put out a song and released it around Halloween,” he added with a laugh.

He proceeded to show viewers a brief clip of the song, in which he and Parton sing, “It’s almost too early for Christmas / but why don’t we see how this goes.”

Look for “Almost Too Early for Christmas” to be released on Friday, Nov. 4; to get into the far-too-early-for-the- holidays spirit, take a look at Fallon’s 2021 single.