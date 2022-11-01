Lupita Nyong’o is feeling the Halloween spirit.

Nyong’o is in the final steps of negotiating her lead role in “A Quiet Place: Day One”. Director Michael Sarnoski (“Pig)” appeared to confirm the news following a report by Deadline. Nyong’o (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, *Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) previously starred in Jordan Peele’s 2019 horror “Us”.

Finally get to share some exciting news about @Lupita_Nyongo https://t.co/6jDgkl106S — Michael Sarnoski (@MichaelSarnoski) November 1, 2022

Sarnoski will direct and write “A Quiet Place” spin-off based on a story from John Krasinski, according to the publication. Krasinski directed and starred in “A Quiet Place” opposite his wife, Emily Blunt, and directed the sequel, “A Quiet Place Part II”.

The spin-off takes place in the same world as the previous two movies but will not see Blunt or Krasinski reprise their roles as the matriarch and patriarch of the Abbott family, respectively.

“A Quiet Place: Day One” premieres March 8, 2024.