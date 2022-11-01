“Friends” has been the gift that’s kept on giving for the new generations of viewers who’ve discover the beloved 1990s sitcom, and the same holds true for the bank accounts of the cast.

Matthew Perry confirmed that when he paid a recent visit to SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” to discuss his new memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

During his conversation with host Andy Cohen, Perry joked about the still-substantial residual cheques he receives from “Friends”, for which he and his co-stars were famously paid $1 million per episode.

READ MORE: Matthew Perry’s Near-Death Experiences, Romances, Addictions & More Bombshells From The ‘Friends’ Star’s Memoir

“You talked with Diane Sawyer about the resurgence of ‘Friends’ over the last few years, and it made me wonder, as I look at, I, I hate the idea of anyone losing money. So It does, it did make me wonder, are the ‘Friends’ cheques that come in today, would you characterize them as bountiful checks? Or would you say it’s a trickle at this point?” asked Cohen.

“Well, yesterday I bought Iowa,” quipped Perry.

“So they’re bountiful cheques?” asked Cohen.

“Uh, they’re not bad. Yeah, and they come as a text, in form of a text. ‘You just made this.’ And I go, ‘Oh, great.'”

READ MORE: Matthew Perry Reveals How People Will Know If He’s Relapsed

In another portion of the interview, Perry opens up about his love life — or lack thereof at the moment.

“I could not be more single,” Perry said, revealing why he had no interest in meeting someone via a dating app.

“It’s not the way to meet people I don’t think. I’m not sure how to meet people, but that’s not the way to do it,” he said.

READ MORE: Matthew Perry Says Cameron Diaz Once Accidently ‘Punched’ His Face During A Date

Perry, whose book details his extreme struggles with addiction, noted that he’d like to meet a woman who was also sober, but that it wasn’t a dealbreaker.

“But it’s not a necessity. You know, I wouldn’t like to be with somebody who drank so much that you couldn’t recognize them,” Perry shared, but added, “But I don’t have any rules about that.”

Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing is on sale now.