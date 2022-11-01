Fans of Adele may not realize they may have been pronouncing the British singer’s name incorrectly.
Adele pointed that out during a recent “Happy Hour” Q&A in honour of the release of her new single, “I Drink Wine”.
As the New York Post reports, while many people say her name as “ah-del,” that’s not actually correct.
During the Q&A, a fan addresses her as “uh-dale,” which grabs Adele’s attention.
“Love that,” she said. “She said my name perfectly!”
So, to recap: no to “ah-dell,” yes to “uh-dale.”