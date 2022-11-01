Tully and Kate are back! The “Firefly Lane” besties are gearing up for the second and final season of the decades-spanning Netflix drama, and only ET exclusively premieres the official trailer for the final 16 episodes.

In the revealing two-minute trailer, Katherine Heigl‘s Tully Hart and Sarah Chalke‘s Kate Mularkey open with a promise to always have each other’s backs no matter what, a promise viewers will recall from the season 1 finale that will be broken years later. “Promise me that we will always be there for each other,” Tully says to her best friend. “Cross my heart,” Kate assures her.

There’s a lot to unravel in the final season, as the trailer addresses many of the questions raised in the finale — from the aftermath of what happened to Johnny (Ben Lawson) following his time in Iraq to Tully taking a detour in her career after being sued for walking away from her talk show and igniting a search for her father to Tully’s spicy fling with a new sportscaster (Ignacio Serricchio).

Of course, the biggest mystery of the season looms, as an estranged Tully and Kate — dressed in all black at the funeral of Kate’s father — look at each other with pained expressions before Kate suddenly walks up the steps into the church, leaving a teary Tully outside. In another heartbreaking scene, the (temporarily ex-)BFFs walk past each other without so much as uttering a single word.

The jam-packed trailer also teases a potentially fatal car accident, as remnants of a flatline is heard seconds after the scene cuts to black. Should viewers be worried?

ET’s Denny Directo exclusively spoke with Heigl and Chalke for their first interview about season 2, where they promised all the questions swirling in people’s brains for the past 20-plus months — most notably what tore Tully and Kate apart — will be directly addressed. (Watch ET’s extended 8-minute interview with Heigl and Chalke by pressing play on the video to the left.)

“You’re going to get all of the answers and it’s crazy,” Chalke teased. “I don’t think it’s going to be what you thought it was going to be. But it’s juicy and you’re going to laugh and you’re going to cry and you’re going to do all of the things.”

“It’s going to feel very similar to season 1 and it’s moving through the decades and the timelines so we’ll get to journey with them through all that backstory that led us to that moment, plus some other things,” Heigl added. “John coming back from Iraq and Kate trying to deal with him post this traumatic experience, Tully in a storm effect from her career and being sued and not sure what she’s going to do moving forward. So there’s some great character drama for all of us that we go through this season and with the audience. Like Sarah said, there’s just so much. I don’t want to give anything away but it’s so good.”

With the final season of “Firefly Lane” split up into two parts — the first nine episodes dropping Dec. 2, while the remaining seven will be released sometime in 2023 — Chalke revealed there is a major cliffhanger at the end of Part 1 that will leave people talking.

“Yeah it does,” she confirmed when asked about a big twist in episode 9. “It does need to be slowed down and you’ll see why when you watch it. It’s a giant cliffhanger so that and some space and then the next round [of episodes drop]. It’s actually really cool to film 16 episodes in a row so it allowed for time and space… I think we really needed it to get to everything that happens in the book and really dive into like Johnny and Kate’s love story, having found love at work.”