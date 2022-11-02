More harrowing excerpts have been revealed from Matthew Perry’s new book Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

The “Friends” actor explained how he’d checked into a New York treatment centre after five months spent in a hospital where he nearly died after his colon burst from opioid overuse.

Perry admitted that as well as using a colostomy bag for nine months, he was also missing his front two teeth after they fell out while he was biting into a piece of peanut butter on toast, The Sun reported.

The star recalled how he was told to stop smoking before having a second surgery, as well as having to detox from drugs, and he struggled to do both at the same time.

Matthew Perry's new book.

Perry wrote in his memoir, “I checked into my room, and the clock started. By day four I was going out of my mind, this has always been the hardest day.”

He went on to say, admitting he recalled stopping in the stairwell and remembering years of pain that he’d been through, “I’ll never be able to fully explain what happened next, but all of a sudden, I started slamming my head against the wall, as hard as humanly possible,” the paper claimed.

“Fifteen-love. SLAM! Thirty-love. SLAM! Forty-love. SLAM! Game. Ace after ace, volley after perfect volley, my head the ball, the wall of cement the court, all the pain on the cement and on the wall, and all over my face, completing the Grand Slam, the umpire screaming, ‘GAME, SET AND MATCH, UNACCOMPANIED MINOR, SIX LOVE, NEEDS LOVE, SIX LOVE. SCARED OF LOVE.’

“There was blood everywhere,” he wrote, saying that after “eight of these mind-numbing slams” somebody stopped and questioned him, “Why are you doing that?”

Perry shared: “I gazed at her, and looking like Rocky Balboa from every one of those last scenes, I said: ‘Because I couldn’t think of anything better to do.’ Stairwells.”

Perry’s tell-all memoir also sees him open up about his near-death experiences, being given a “two percent chance of making it through the night,” spending more than $7 million to get sober, and more.