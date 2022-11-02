Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Justin and Hailey Bieber have welcomed a new addition to their family.

Hailey took to her Instagram Story earlier this week to introduce their cute new pup Piggy Lou, with Justin also sharing some Halloween snaps featuring their latest addition and their dog Oscar, whom they welcomed in 2018.

The “Baby” hitmaker donned a Cookie Monster onesie, among other costumes, for this year’s Halloween.

In the doggie snaps, Hailey opted for a sexy Versace vampire look.

READ MORE: Justin Bieber & Shawn Mendes Attend Church Together After Taking Mental Health Hiatuses

In one of Hailey’s pics, shared by People, Piggy Lou was wearing a piggy costume, just like her name.

Credit: Instagram/Hailey Bieber

Credit: Instagram/Hailey Bieber

READ MORE: Hailey Bieber And Selena Gomez Are ‘Glad To Have Cleared The Air,’ Source Says

Justin and Hailey seem to be more loved-up than ever lately, with them celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary in September.

Hailey posted:

While Justin added: