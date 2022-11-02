Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale arrive at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Glee” alums Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz are ready to address some of the show’s biggest on and off screen misconceptions that have circulated around the Emmy-winning series over the years.

Following Monday’s debut of their new iHeartRadio podcast, “And That’s What You REALLY Missed” — which revisits the musical comedy-drama as the two rewatch all six seasons — the co-hosts teased what Gleeks can expect from their new gig.

Ushkowitz, who played Tina Cohen-Chang, told People that the pair “really want to dig a little bit deeper” with their new podcast, compared to their previous recap podcast “Showmance”, which explored their bond during and after the show’s 2009 to 2015 run.

READ MORE: ‘Glee’ Docuseries Explores The Show’s Controversies

“We’re definitely going to have a lot of ‘Glee’ alums,” she teased, along with “some behind-the-scenes crew people.”

The podcast already kicked off with a trending premiere episode after their first guest, series co-creator Ryan Murphy, made some shocking revelations about the beloved show. The actress shared that it “was a dream come true” to have Murphy on the episode because “you don’t really hear him talk about ‘Glee’ all that much anymore.”

Since “Glee” ended seven years ago, the show continued to gain attention, especially in recent years, for rumoured off-screen drama between alums and “crazy” fan theories on social media.

Ushkowitz confirmed that she and McHale plan to address “all of it.”

“We definitely want to debunk some of that crazy TikTok conspiracies, like Lea [Michele] can’t read and the ‘Glee’ curse or why we hate [when] people say that,” she said. “We definitely want to kind of jump into all of that.”

READ MORE: Chris Colfer Has No Interest In Watching Lea Michele On Broadway: ‘I Can Be Triggered At Home’

While the former castmates may have experienced some negative moments on and off set, McHale, who played Artie Abrams, insists that the positive ones prevail.

“I think that the biggest thing for us is to be able to look back on [the show] in a positive way,” he added.

New episodes of “And That’s What You REALLY Missed” will drop weekly across multiple podcast platforms.