Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The festive new trailer for Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell’s holiday musical “Spirited” is here.

The teaser shows the Ghost of Christmas Present (Ferrell) cling on to Clint Briggs (Reynolds) after another ghost passes him on because he’s a “pain in the Dickens.”

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds And Will Ferrell Tap Dance Into A Christmas Fantasy In ‘Spirited’ Teaser Trailer

Reynolds asks, “Out of all the people on the planet… murderers, people who do gender reveal parties, I’m the guy you’re going to haunt?”

Amazing what a year’s worth of tap dance classes can do. If only Will and I took them. #Spirited on @AppleTVPlus pic.twitter.com/ccuQkbZLyt — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 2, 2022

A synopsis reads, “Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge.

“Clint Briggs (Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future.

“For the first time, ‘A Christmas Carol’ is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale.”

Credit: Apple TV+

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Teases Holiday Film ‘Spirited’, Reveals Release Date

The flick also stars Octavia Spencer, Joe Tippett, Aimee Carrero, Sunita Mani, and more.

“Spirited” opens in theatres Nov. 11 before hitting Apple TV+ on Nov. 18.