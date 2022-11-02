Anna Faris and her ex-husband Chris Pratt’s relationship is better than ever.

Faris told People that she gets along well with Pratt’s wife Katherine Schwarzenegger as well, praising how great she is with her and Pratt’s 10-year-old son Jack.

“We’re all getting much closer, and I so appreciate that,” Faris, who was married to Pratt from 2009-2018, shared.

She added, “They’re very protective of me, and I want to be very protective of them. I so appreciate their support.”

The “Scary Movie” star gushed of Schwarzenegger, “She’s just on top of it. I love how she is with Jack.”

Faris is now married to Michael Barrett, who has two children from a previous marriage, after the pair eloped last year.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger share daughters Lyla, 2, and five-month-old Eloise together, and Faris hopes their blended family can spend the holidays together at some point.

“We won’t have this Thanksgiving together, but I do hope that we can celebrate holidays,” she told the mag. “And I do think we can. But right now we just have family obligations that take us elsewhere.”

The star continued, “I’m happy with that element. And it feels just much easier now that time has passed. It feels really good to not live with that internal churning of unpleasantness.”

Faris said of Barrett: “We realized early on that we didn’t want to be apart. There’s a feeling of consistent safety and security that I really appreciate.”