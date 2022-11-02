Nicola Peltz Beckham has had enough of those Victoria Beckham “feud” rumours by the sounds of it.

The actress recently spoke to The Times and was asked about the alleged fallout once again.

She insisted, “It’s not a feud! I keep seeing everywhere that word, ‘feud, feud, feud’! I don’t pay attention to all of it… if I did, I would go crazy,” she told the publication.

Nicola wed Brooklyn Beckham on April 9 in Palm Beach, Florida. The rumour mill started when Peltz wore a Valentino Haute Couture gown on her wedding day instead of picking one of her mother-in-law’s designs.

READ MORE: Nicola Peltz Reveals Truth Behind Those Victoria Beckham Wedding Dress Rumours: ‘That’s Really What Happened’

Nicola continued, “I think it all started, and I’ve said this before, because I didn’t end up wearing Victoria‘s wedding dress, but the real truth is, I really, really wanted to wear it and I thought it was so beautiful that Brooklyn‘s mom got to make that for me! And I was really excited to wear it! And I didn’t end up wearing it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Nicola spoke about cutting Brooklyn out of one of her flicks.

READ MORE: Victoria Beckham Posts Pics With Brooklyn And Daughter-In-Law Nicola Peltz Amid Rift Rumors: ‘I Love You All’

She explained, “I directed a film last year that I wrote when I was 23 [‘Lola James’] and Brooklyn is still mad at me, but he was like, ‘Can I be in your movie?’ And I was like ‘oh my gosh, I would be honoured, but we have to disguise you.’

“Obviously he’s covered in tattoos and he’s British. So he did a few parts in the background, which if you pay attention, you can find me, but in one scene he’s like ‘Can I put the mic on, I wanna say a line?’

“He had the most British accent ever. I ended up cutting him out! He sat there, in the editing room, he was like, ‘Did you really just cut me out while I’m sitting here?’… I was like, ‘Yes, I love you so much!’”