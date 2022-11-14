Adam Lambert is reflecting on his time on “American Idol”.

The musician was runner-up on the show back in 2009 and has since gone on to have huge success, performing in Queen and selling over 3 million albums and 5 million singles worldwide.

In an interview with ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté, Lambert shares of what he remembers about his “Idol” audition: “What I remember is that I went in there singing a Michael Jackson song, and the judges kind of looked at me like they weren’t sure about it. They weren’t really feeling it.

“And so I was like, ‘I’m not leaving here without, you know, getting through.’ So I was like, ‘Well, okay, well, I can sing something else. What does you always want to hear?’ And they were like, ‘What else do you have?’ And I said, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ by Queen.

“And you know, if I hadn’t have picked that, I don’t know if the past decade would have looked like how it looked. It’s kind of one of those fate things where, you know, you have to give fate sometimes a little nudge, but something stepped in and took care of me. So, it’s been great.”

Lambert, who says he’s kept in touch with Allison Iraheta from his time on the show, goes on to say of what he remembers most: “You know, it was an interesting time because I was 27 and I had been doing theatre in L.A.

“But it slowly started one of like fantasizing about like, ‘Oh, I want to be an artist. I want to do this like outside of theatre. I want to make my own music. I want to write my own music.’

“And so I started, you know, writing stuff. I had a band for a little while, but at that point it was such a fantasy. But I had gotten to a point right before I auditioned where I was like, ‘You know what? I got to believe in all of these dreams and I got to say yes to everything.’ And so that’s what I did. I went for it because I went for everything at that point. I had an experience out at Burning Man where it was very inspirational. And I was like, ‘Oh, you know what? I need to, like, dive into things more’ and that’s what happened.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lambert reveals which judge he’d duet with, telling us: “I want to hear Simon [Cowell] sing. Because I bet he can’t. I bet Randy [Jackson] would be really fun, but it’s got to be Paula [Abdul], you know, she’s like, I love Paula. She’s amazing.”

As Chanté points out that Mariah Carey was also a judge, Lambert gushes: “Oh, yeah. She was a judge after my time. But yeah, that would be good.”

“One on One with Adam Lambert” is airing Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Global, and streaming live and on demand on STACKTV and the Global TV App.