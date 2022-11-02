In Emily Ratajkowski’s world, nobody is fully straight.

The actress and model is in the new issue of Harper’s Bazaar, and in it she talks about her views on the spectrum of human sexuality.

“I think sexuality is on a sliding scale,” she says. “I don’t really believe in straight people.”

With that ambiguous approach, Ratajkowski also says she’s able to have more fun with how she discusses these issues and herself in public.

In one TikTok video, she jokes about buying a green couch, which according to some recent online memes, is evidence she’s bisexual.

“My girlfriend came over and was like, ‘B**h, have you seen the green-couch thing?’ She was laughing at me because my green couch is so big,” she says.

Ratajkowski adds, “I want to be able to have fun with how I present myself in the world without feeling like I’m a bad feminist or a good feminist. Duh. I don’t want to be a part of your club if you don’t want to have me. It’s fine!”