Millie Bobby Brown is elaborating on her real-life sibling chemistry with her “Enola Holmes” co-star Henry Cavill.

The actress tells ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman what makes teasing Cavill on set “so fun.”

“He’s an introvert and I’m not,” the actress said, adding that she likes to tease him with her “very loud” personality.

“I just make him really uncomfortable which is what I’m good at,” she added.

Brown explained that her teasing Cavill simply involves singing and talking to him about reality dating shows, something that “he’s just not interested” in.

“That’s like stage one [of teasing] for me,” she joked. “We haven’t even gotten to stage 10.”

Meanwhile, Cavill, who plays Millie’s older brother in the films, described the actress’ personality as “bombastic” while detailing his “good relationship” with his onscreen sister.

“We annoy each other, we make fun of each other, we tease each other but we support each other as well,” he shared, adding that the two “really are like brother and sister,” just like their characters.

Speaking of Brown taking pleasure in singing, the actress shared her thoughts on a potential collaboration with Mariah Carey, who was at the New York City premiere of “Enola Holmes 2” on Oct. 27.

“One can only hope,” Brown said, “But we will see.”

“Enola Holmes 2” premieres on Netflix on Nov. 4.