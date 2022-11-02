“There is always a way out!”

On Wednesday, Netflix debuted the official trailer for the third and final season of “Dead to Me”, the comedy thriller starring Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate.

“Jen (Applegate) and Judy (Cardellini) return, ready to risk their lives one last time for a friendship that’s above the law,” the official description reads. ” In the aftermath of yet another hit and run, both women receive shocking news. When the FBI takes over Steve’s murder case, Jen is confronted with the dire consequences of taking a life, and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) struggles to cover up her own complicity.”

It continues, “Meanwhile, Judy faces her own existential crisis when her life is threatened by an unexpected force from her past and Ben (James Marsden) wrestles with his darkest demons.”

Speaking recently with The New York Times, Applegate revealed that she was determined to finish the beloved show’s final season, despite her diagnosis with multiple sclerosis during filming.

“I had an obligation to Liz and to Linda, to our story,” she said. “The powers that be were like, ‘Let’s just stop. We don’t need to finish it. Let’s put a few episodes together.’ I said, ‘No. We’re going to do it, but we’re going to do it on my terms.’”

Also starring in the new season are Sam McCarthy, Luke Roessler, Brandon Scott, Natalie Morales, Garret Dillahunt, Frances Conroy, Max Jenkins and Valerie Mahaffey.

“Dead to Me” season 3 premieres Nov. 17.