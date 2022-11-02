Adele warned Jennifer Lawrence not to do the 2016 flick “Passengers”.

Fans criticized the sci-fi romance flick, and Lawrence has now revealed that one of her showbiz friends wasn’t a fan of the idea of the film either, in a new interview with the New York Times.

Lawrence said, referencing some of the post-“Hunger Games” films she decided to do in her mid-20s: “I was like, ‘Oh no, you guys are here because I’m here, and I’m here because you’re here. Wait, who decided that this was a good movie?’”

She added of whether there was a certain title that made her feel that way, “‘Passengers’, I guess,” referencing the film that she starred in alongside Chris Pratt.

The star continued, “Adele told me not to do it! She was like, ‘I feel like space movies are the new vampire movies.’ I should have listened to her.”

READ MORE: Jennifer Lawrence Is Picking Up The Pieces In ‘Causeway’ Trailer

Lawrence spoke about getting too big and people wanting to “bring her down a peg,” the publication wrote.

She admitted, “I felt like more of a celebrity than an actor, cut off from my creativity, my imagination.”

As the reporter suggested that “some movie stars grow so isolated by their celebrity that you can no longer detect anything real in their screen performances,” Lawrence responded: “That can happen. And that was going to happen to me.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Lawrence spoke about playing Lynsey — a U.S. soldier who suffers a traumatic brain injury while fighting in Afghanistan and struggles to adjust to life back home — in her new movie “Causeway”.

READ MORE: Erika Jayne Takes Swipe At Jennifer Lawrence For Calling Her ‘Evil’ Amid ‘RHOBH’ Drama

She said of marrying her now-husband Cooke Maroney in 2019 and relating to Lynsey’s fear of committing to anything or anyone: “When you don’t fully know yourself, you have no idea where to put yourself. And then I met my husband, and he was like, ‘Put yourself here.’ I was like, ‘That feels right, but what if it’s not?’”

Lawrence added of realizing she was having commitment anxiety, “and it was coming out of my performance in all these different creative ways, but I wasn’t conscious of it. Then I went back, and when I’m home with my husband making this family, I’m so happy I stayed.

“I’m so happy I didn’t freak out and cancel the wedding and run away and go, ‘I’ll never be taken down!’”