Michelle Williams’s family has grown bigger by one.

Over the weekend, the “Wendy and Lucy” star was photographed out on a stroll in New York with husband Thomas Kail, carrying their newborn baby, The Daily Mail reported.

The couple have not officially announced the news, though Williams did reveal she was pregnant to Variety back in May.

“It’s totally joyous. As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family,” she said at the time.

Williams and Kail previously welcomed their first son together, Hart, in 2020. The actress also has a 17-year-old daughter, Matilda, with the late Heath Ledger.

Speaking to Variety about being a new mom once again during the COVID pandemic, Williams said, “It was a reminder that life goes on. The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that. He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home.”

She added, “There’s nothing that makes you committed to a better world than raising a great kid. It’s the ultimate creative act. The most ecstatic moments of life and art are the transcendent ones. Having children is like that. You combine your DNA with someone else to create a new life.”