Lauren Graham is ready to dig into her split from Peter Krause.

Graham and Krause spent nearly 12 years as a couple after co-starring as siblings on “Parenthood”. The couple split in 2021 during the COVID pandemic. It was a tough blow for them. After all, the two raised Roman Krause, Peter’s son from a previous marriage. Graham poured herself into writing as a form of therapy.

“I knew I would be more sane if I had something I was working on,” Graham tells People. “I knew I was resilient because I just always have been. You take your knocks and don’t complain. That’s how I was always raised.

“Somewhere in that is a year like this where I just was not going to let [the breakup] flatten me. I was like, ‘Okay, well, look at all the good stuff I have, and look at all the good times,’ and ‘I’m going to write this book.’ Thank goodness I have these outlets and these stories to tell.”

The product of her efforts is a collection of essays titled, Have I Told You This Already? Stories I Don’t Want to Forget to Remember.

“I think part of all the positives of having known each other for a really long time were there,” she said. “And one of the negatives of that is we almost came into a relationship as people in their 40s without asking any of the questions people in their 40s should be asking.

“We had such a good time together that I didn’t maybe ask some fundamental questions about ‘What are your values and what do you envision?’ and those more grown-up things. And then they just caught up with us.”

The wounds are still there but they are very much healing.

“I’m less on the run,” she said. “Any pain still really has its moments. I was a contributor in the life of his child, and so we’re connected. And yes, I’m in a better place, but it’s still just a shame. It’s just sad to me.

“I’m in a rare position where I’m so thankful and I don’t even know what else I would want. I got more than I ever thought. So now it becomes, how can I be a good citizen of the world and enjoy life? And who’s going to be the fun person to do that with?”

Have I Told You This Already? Stories I Don’t Want to Forget to Remember is available on Nov. 15.