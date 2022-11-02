Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Bumper Allen is back!

The trailer for the “Pitch Perfect” spin-off series, “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin”, was just released by Peacock, showing Adam Devine’s character moving to Germany after one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.

The clip sees Bumper receive a call from Pieter (Flula Borg), the head singer from Germany’s Das Sound Machine, telling him how one of his TikTok clips has blown up.

READ MORE: Corus Unveils New Slate Of Specialty Programming, Including ‘Pitch Perfect’ Series, Pete Davidson’s ‘Bupkis’ & More

He then meets his new assistant Heidi (Sarah Hyland), whom he immediately becomes obsessed with, with Pieter offering to help Bumper snag the Newcomer Spot in Berlin’s Unity Day.

Jameela Jamil also stars as the German pop artist Gisela.

“If you don’t take a risk, you don’t grow,” Hyland’s character tells Bumper at one point, encouraging him to follow his dreams.

READ MORE: Adam DeVine Pokes Fun At Adam Levine’s Cheating Allegations After He’s Mistake For The Maroon 5 Frontman

The series takes place several years after Bumper’s last appearance in “Pitch Perfect”. Devine played the role in the first two movies in the franchise.

“Bumper in Berlin” launches on Peacock on Nov. 23, before premiering on Canada’s W Network on Dec. 8.