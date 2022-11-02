Offset is remembering his cousin.

On Wednesday, the Migos rapper changed his Instagram profile picture to a photo of Takeoff, his first cousin and bandmate, who was shot and killed early Tuesday morning.

The photo features Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, along with a white heart in the corner.

Takeoff was killed in Houston, during a party at a bowling alley, where his uncle and bandmate Quavo was also present.

Takeoff formed the group Migos with Offset (Kiari Kendrell Cephus) and Quavo (Quavious Keyate Marshall) in 2008. They achieved their first big taste of success with the single “Versace” in 2013, and then went to No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2016 with the viral hit “Bad and Boujee”.

In October, Takeoff and Quavo released their own collaboration as a duo, the album Only Built for Infinity Links.