Tom Brady didn’t want to divorce Gisele Bündchen, sources have said.

The pair, who share two children, son Benjamin Rein, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9, confirmed they’d finalized their divorce on Friday after 13 years of marriage.

According to People, a source has now said Brady wanted to make their marriage work because he “didn’t want the kids to have divorced parents.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback “wanted this to work out,” the insider added, insisting: “This was not Tom’s idea. This was never Tom’s idea.”

A source also told People that the pair have “agreed to joint custody of the kids.”

Brady is thought to be remaining in Tampa, while Bündchen will live in Miami, about four hours away from the sportsman, who also owns a home there.

Brady spoke out about the couple’s “amicable” divorce on his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray”.

He shared on Monday’s episode, “I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work, and they deal with at home. Obviously, the good news is, it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children and, secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.

“So, that’s what professionals do. You focus at work when it’s time to work, and then when you come home, you focus on the priorities that are at home.”

Brady, who also shares son John “Jack” Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan, continued, “All you can do is the best you could do. That’s what I’ll just continue to do as long as I’m working and as long as I’m being a dad.”

See more in the clip below.