The “Only Murders in the Building” stars really are an unusual trio.

On “The Kelly Clarkson Show” this week, Selena Gomez stops by to talk about her new documentary “My Mind & Me”, and also talks about working with Martin Short and Steve Martin.

“What’s it been like working with them? It’s such an odd pairing,” Clarkson asks.

“It’s so odd, it’s so weird,” Gomez admits. “My whole day consists of listening to 70-year-olds talk about news or Steve is like, ‘Who’s a Dua Lipa?’ And I was like, ‘No, it’s not a thing…'”

The singer adds, “And they’re just so much fun to be around. They’re hilarious, they’re pure and they’re professional, and they just keep me wanting to be better.”

Talking about her documentary, in which Gomez gets very candid about her mental and physical health, including being diagnosed with bipolar disorder and lupus, the artist shares that she was nervous about doing it.

“I was able to say my diagnosis out loud for the first time — it wasn’t easy,” she says. “I think that’s why I wanted the documentary to feel really personal, but I’ve gotten kind of scared. A lot of people are going to see this whole other side of me, and I’m like, ‘Hope they like it.'”