This week brings the premiere of “Pamela’s Garden of Eden”, a new HGTV Canada series in which Pamela Anderson returns to her hometown of Ladysmith, B.C. to undertake the ambitious renovation of her family’s property.

In an exclusive clip from the series, Anderson is seen unveiling a newly renovated space to her parents, Barry and Carol Anderson.

The “Baywatch” star’s mom is particularly impressed by the new floor — which turns out to be the original concrete floor, but after it had been professionally polished.

“What a difference,” declares Barry of the reno, while Carol adds, “So gorgeous… beautiful job.”

“‘Pamela’s Garden of Eden’ follows iconic screen star Pamela Anderson as she leaves her Hollywood life behind, returns to her roots on the coast of Vancouver Island, and embarks on a massive restoration of her grandmother’s legacy property,” explains the series’ synopsis.

“Joining Pamela’s journey is a talented team of designers, architects and contractors who work with her through the stresses and struggles of this extraordinary renovation,” the synopsis continues. “A project of this scale will test both Pamela’s patience and her personal life as she tries to remain focused on her dream for the property: to embrace her family’s past and fulfill her vision for the future.”

“Pamela’s Garden of Eden” premieres Thursday, Nov. 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV Canada.