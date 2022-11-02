Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles appears to give one of the casting decisions of “The Crown” her seal of approval.

Dominic West was cast as King Charles III in his Prince days for season five of the Netflix series. West ran into Camilla, Charles’ wife, at a party last year. West tells Radio Times that Camilla referred to West as “Your Majesty.”

West and King Charles continue to have a relationship after his casting as Prince Charles during the dissolution of his marriage to Princess Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki. West reportedly offered to resign as ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, a charity belonging to Charles.

“You do what you like, you’re an actor,” Charles’ team supposedly told West. “It’s nothing to do with us.

“I think that’s probably how [Charles] regards it,” West said. “I’ve been in a line to shake his hand a few times, and it’s fascinating. It’s very useful to meet the character you’re playing, obviously.”