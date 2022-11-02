Click to share this via email

Joss Stone and partner Cody DaLuz have expanded their family.

The British singer took to Instagram to reveal that she and DaLuz recently welcomed their second child, son Shackelton Stoker DaLuz.

In the caption to a video she posted, Stone wrote that her son was born On Oct. 18. “What a joy to have him safe and sound in our arms,” she added. “Thanks for hanging with us through the journey.”

In the video, DaLuz is holding their daughter Melissa while Stone is cradling their newborn son.

“How are you guys doing? We had another baby — this is him,” Stone told her followers.

“I decided I wanted to have a natural birth… that didn’t happen, did it?” Stone said, speaking playfully to her son.

“He was 9 lbs. and 2 oz., a slight bit bigger than the doctors had [expected],” she added.

Because the baby “was a bit big,” Stone explained, her “uterus split” during more than 30 hours of labour, with DaLuz admitting the situation was “scary” for both of them.

Stone credited the medical staff at Nashville’s Vanderbilt University Medical Center for her son’s safe arrival.

“Anyway, so the doctors and nurses at Vanderbilt saved my life and saved his life, they are amazing and we love you guys at Vanderbilt, thank you so much,” she added.