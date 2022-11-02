Selena Gomez refuses to feed into the enduring obsession with her rumoured past feud with Hailey Bieber.

Gomez and Bieber were spotted together at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 15. It was sign of strength for the two following years of alleged tension. Hailey is married to Gomez’s ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Had To Teach Steve Martin And Martin Short What ‘A Dua Lipa’ Is

“It’s not a big deal. It’s not even a thing,” Gomez recently told Vulture when asked about the photo, instead redirecting focus to her upcoming documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”. The project took inspiration from Maddona’s movie, “Truth or Dare”.

“I’ve watched it seven times,” Gomez said. “I think it’s wonderful to see someone in that light—whether she liked it or not, I think she was so available to people. I think sometimes in my position, you can be unattainable. But she was so relatable that your heart was with her.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Makes Return To Waverly Place ‘Where It all Began’