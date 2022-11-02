Nick Thompson is attempting to set the record straight.

After his ex-wife Danielle Ruhl made comments claiming he took “no accountability” for the end of their marriage, the reality star spoke to People to refute the claims.

“It’s hurtful to hear these comments. It’s disappointing that Danielle chooses to make false claims and defamatory comments about me and our relationship,” he told the outlet in a statement. “It’s especially hurtful because she knows firsthand how difficult being in the public eye is.”

He called the claims “either untrue or best case scenario, lacking context.”

“As I have stated before, I implemented a boundary to not engage in communication with Danielle for my own mental health because I did not feel like our communication was trustworthy or yielding positive outcomes,” he said. “In good conscience, I will not share private matters or my experience in our relationship publicly because it’s not in my character to disparage people. I am and have been ready to stop living in the past and move forward.”

Yesterday Ruhl told E!News that her ex-husband was blaming her solely for the end of their relationship.

“There has been no accountability from his side,” Danielle said. “I wanted to make sure that it was noted that it takes two, but unfortunately, with every interview, he is putting all of the blame on me and this isn’t new. This was something he did the entire relationship.”

The couple first got together on season 2 of Netflix’s “Love is Blind” dating show, getting married on the finale. They announced their divorce in August.

The other married couple, Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones, have also filed for divorce.