Toronto-based fans of Blackpink are in for a treat.

According to a press release issued Nov. 2, a Blackpink pop-up shop will open up at The Academy at Universal Music Canada (located at 80 Atlantic Ave.) on Friday, Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (or while quantities last).

The pop-up shop will feature an array of exclusive Blackpink merch, including hoodies, t-shirts and a beanie.

The official lineup will begin at 6 a.m. on Nov. 4. with surprise giveaways for fans while supplies last.

The pop-up launches ahead of the group’s Canadian tour stop in Hamilton on Nov. 6 and 7, giving fans the opportunity to pick some unique merch ahead of the show.