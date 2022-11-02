With the release of Drake’s new album with 21 Savage, Her Loss, scheduled to drop on Friday, Nov. 4, the rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal some big news to his 124 million followers.

In the post, Drake, 21 Savage and their band are seated within the familiar studio of NPR’s famed “Tiny Desk Concerts”, in which numerous musical acts have performed.

“What’s up, everybody. I appreciate you joining us today, all the audience and everybody at home,” Drake says.

READ MORE: Drake And 21 Savage Delay Album After Producer Noah ‘40’ Shebib Gets COVID

“My name is Drake,” he continues, with 21 Savage then introducing himself as well.

“This is our Tiny Desk,” Drake says.

However, the whole thing turned out to be a prank, something NPR confirmed in a Twitter response.

“Let’s do it forreal tho,” the @nprmusic account posted.

let’s do it forreal tho 😏👏🏾 https://t.co/FqdhuNoQBF — NPR Music (@nprmusic) November 2, 2022

READ MORE: Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Historic’ New ‘Vogue’ Cover Turns Out To Be Fake Magazine Promoting New Album

This isn’t the first time that Drake has trolled fans via Instagram this week. Just three days earlier, he issued a post of a Vogue cover on which he and 21 Savage were featured — which was also revealed to be fake.