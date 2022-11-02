The journey of Morpheus, Lord of Dreams, will continue.

According to an announcement from Netflix Tudum, “The Sandman” has been officially renewed, “with new episodes and stories to be adapted.”

The news was confirmed by “Sandman” creator Neil Gaiman via Twitter, who wrote, “The rumours are true. Netflix is thrilled that so many of you have been watching ‘Sandman’, and the thing we were all hoping would happen… has indeed happened…”

The rumours are true. Netflix is thrilled that so many of you have been watching Sandman, and the thing we were all hoping would happen… has indeed happened… pic.twitter.com/zc5CrhsdZK — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 3, 2022

Gaiman shared more details in a statement.

“Millions upon millions of people have welcomed and watched and loved ‘The Sandman’ on Netflix, from established ‘Sandman’ fans to people who were simply curious, and then became obsessed with the Lord of Dreams, his family and their goings-on,” said Gaiman.

“It gives me unbelievable pleasure to say that, working with Netflix and Warner Bros., Allan Heinberg, David Goyer and I will be bringing even more of ‘The Sandman’ stories to life,” he added. “There are some astonishing stories waiting for Morpheus and the rest of them (not to mention more members of the Endless Family to meet). Nobody is going to be happier about this than the ‘Sandman’ cast and crew: they are the biggest ‘Sandman’ fans there are. And now it’s time to get back to work. There’s a family meal ahead, after all. And Lucifer is waiting for Morpheus to return to Hell…”

Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

“The Sandman” follows the exploits of Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), a.k.a. Dream of the Endless, who personifies dreams and rules the realm of sleep.

In addition to Sturridge, the first season also starred Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Vanesu Samunyai, John Cameron Mitchell, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Joely Richardson, Niamh Walsh, Sandra James-Young and Razane Jammal, with Patton Oswalt as the voice of Morpheus’ trusty Raven Matthew.

Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

“I’m profoundly grateful to Netflix and to Warner Bros. — to the artists and crew who made our first 11 episodes so magical — and to the extraordinary fans of ‘The Sandman’, who advocated tirelessly — endlessly — on the show’s behalf and made it possible for us to continue telling Morpheus’ story,” showrunner Allan Heinberg told Tudum.

“And now we get to meet the rest of the Endless!” executive producer David S. Goyer added. “The support our partners at Netflix and Warner Bros. have given us has been phenomenal. And the fan response made the 10-year journey worth every obstacle. Truly, this has been a labour of love.”

The announcement didn’t indicate when the new episodes of “The Sandman” would arrive, but it would be realistic to expect them in the second half of 2023.